UK prosecutors authorise charges against Harvey Weinstein
UK prosecutors authorise charges against Harvey Weinstein

FILE PHOTO: Harvey Weinstein departs New York Criminal Court following another day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

08 Jun 2022 09:53PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 09:53PM)
LONDON : British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorised charges to be brought against Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996.

Source: Reuters

