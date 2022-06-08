UK prosecutors authorise charges against Harvey Weinstein

LONDON : British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorised charges to be brought against Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996.
Source: Reuters
