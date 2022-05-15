Logo
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra sweeps to victory in Eurovision
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine pose after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine appear on stage after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine appear on stage after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Sam Ryder from United Kingdom performs during the dress rehearsal ahead of the grand final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, in Turin, Italy, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
15 May 2022 07:24AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 07:24AM)
TURIN, Italy : Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania", riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory.

Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

Ukraine were in fourth place based on jury voting but claimed victory with a commanding lead in viewer voting. Britain's Sam Ryder finished second.

The bookmakers had made Kalush Orchestra the clear favourite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million, based in part on the plight of Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.

Psiuk had said this week that he was hoping for a win to "lift the spirits" of his compatriots. It is the third time that Ukraine has won the annual competition.

Source: Reuters

