Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on US stage in benefit performance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on US stage in benefit performance

30 Aug 2022 05:18AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 05:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ballet dancers twirled and glided across the stage in Orlando, Florida, in the National Ballet of Ukraine's first performance in the United States since the Russian invasion earlier this year.

The troupe performed parts of famous ballets while also showcasing Ukrainian culture in the weekend performance, which benefited charities providing humanitarian assistance and emergency medical aid to Ukraine.

One of the dancers, 31-year-old Mykyta Sukhorhova from eastern Ukraine, said dancing was his way of supporting his country.

"I'm not in military... I can do what I can do," said Sukhorhova, who fled Ukraine after the invasion, eventually making his way to Japan.

"If I can help in this, in this side of life, you know, it's really good."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.