Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20 - state tv
FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bike of a bike-sharing service near a giant sign Universal Beijing Resort, ahead of its opening, in Beijing, China August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Chinese national flag flutters next to a flag of Universal Beijing Resort, ahead of the resort's opening in Beijing, China, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
30 Aug 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 04:04PM)
SHANGHAI : Universal Studios' Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park.

The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp's Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort - the world's fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park - in 2014, saying at the time it would cost US$3.3 billion.

Its opening date has been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

In addition to rides, shows and attractions, hotels, and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, it will include experiences designed to reflect China's cultural heritage, Universal said on its website.

Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment is owned by five Beijing state-owned companies, including Beijing Tourism Group, one of the country's biggest tourism firms, according to the park's website.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

