Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

US Cinemark's movie plan draws a million subscribers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

US Cinemark's movie plan draws a million subscribers

US Cinemark's movie plan draws a million subscribers

FILE PHOTO: A closed CineArts Empire theater is seen in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

01 Jun 2022 06:03PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 06:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Cinemark Holdings Inc has signed up 1 million paying subscribers to its Movie Club monthly subscription plan, the company said on Wednesday, hailing a rebound in moviegoing after disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The third-largest movie theater chain in the United States said it was the first cinema operator to cross the 1 million milestone for a paid subscription plan.

"It's real positive momentum, specifically for us, but I think it also is just a reflection on what's going on in the industry," President and Chief Executive Sean Gamble said in an interview.

"We look at that as just a good sign of enthusiasm about moviegoing."

Launched in December 2017, Cinemark Movie Club costs $10 a month for a movie, discounts on additional tickets and concessions, and other benefits.

Extended closings battered business for movie theaters during the pandemic and ticket sales have yet to recover.

Year-to-date sales in the United States and Canada are running 40 per cent behind the same point in 2019, data from Comscore shows.

Theater owners are hoping for a strong summer, pointing to big audiences for recent releases, such as "Top Gun: Maverick."

The sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 hit took in roughly $156 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us