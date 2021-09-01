Logo
US Coast Guard says assessment on downed transmission tower from Ida yet to be made
US Coast Guard says assessment on downed transmission tower from Ida yet to be made

01 Sep 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 01:22AM)
NEW YORK : The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday an assessment on how to handle a transmission tower near Avondale, Louisiana, has yet to be made, after Hurricane Ida downed the structure.

Ida's landfall late Sunday destroyed a large transmission tower, leaving a conductor from an electrical line in the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard said it would not be responsible for the transmission line, as it is private industry property, only saying its involvement could extend to overseeing its safe salvage in a timely manner.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

