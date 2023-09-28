Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

US late-night shows to resume next week after writers end strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

US late-night shows to resume next week after writers end strike

US late-night shows to resume next week after writers end strike
FILE PHOTO: Jimmy Fallon arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
US late-night shows to resume next week after writers end strike
FILE PHOTO: Stephen Colbert moderates a panel on the Prime Video streaming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo
US late-night shows to resume next week after writers end strike
FILE PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo
28 Sep 2023 02:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel are bringing their shows back to television next week following the end of the Hollywood writers' strike on Wednesday.

The comedians stopped production in May when the strike began and in late August launched a podcast called “Strike Force Five" with proceeds going to out-of-work staff.

"The founding members of 'Strike Force Five' will return to their network television shows as of Monday, October 2nd and one of them to premium cable on October 1st,” the hosts said in an Instagram post.

They said they will release at least three more podcast episodes for 12 in total.

The roughly 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in early May after failing to reach a new labor agreement with the major Hollywood studios that produce films and TV shows. The SAG-AFTRA actors union, Hollywood's largest union with 160,000 members, walked off the job in July.

The Hollywood's writers union said its members could return to work on Wednesday while they decide whether to approve a three-year deal that provides pay raises and some protections around use of artificial intelligence among other gains.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.