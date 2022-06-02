Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

US national spelling bee pits kids ages 7-15 trying to spell success
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

US national spelling bee pits kids ages 7-15 trying to spell success

US national spelling bee pits kids ages 7-15 trying to spell success
Students wait to compete in a preliminary round of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US national spelling bee pits kids ages 7-15 trying to spell success
Sahil Thorat,12, from Louisiana, takes his turn during the quarterfinal round of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee held at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US national spelling bee pits kids ages 7-15 trying to spell success
Akira S. Harris, an 8th grader at Patch Middle School in Stuttgart, Germany, spells during the preliminary round of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US national spelling bee pits kids ages 7-15 trying to spell success
Daanya Z. Butt, a 7th grader from Oneonta Middle School in New York, gets high fives from fellow spellers as she ends her competition at the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
02 Jun 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 07:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spellers ages 7-15 traveled across the United States and from as far away as Guam to compete on Thursday for the title of "Champion" in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The challenging words the spellers face range from those with just a few letters like 'luge,' a small toboggan, to those that stretch through the alphabet like 'scherenschnitte,' a papercutting art form.

This year's contest is being held just outside of Washington, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Last year, when Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans correctly spelled "Murraya," a genus of plants, she became the first African American to win the prestigious competition that began in 1925.

Competitors this year include 105 girls, 128 boys, and one speller who identifies as non-binary.

The winner takes home $50,000 cash from Scripps, plus further money prizes and reference works from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

The Bee is televised live. Play-by-play commentary heightens the excitement as contestants wrack their brains to come up with the correct spellings for often obscure words.

In 2019, an eight-way tie included such mind-bending winning words as 'erysipelas,' a skin infection; 'auslaut,' the final sound in a word or syllable; 'palama,' webbing on the feet of aquatic birds; 'pendeloque,' a pear-shaped gemstone or glass pendant; 'odylic,' related to a hypothetical life force; 'cernuous,' drooping, 'bougainvillea,' a climbing plant; and 'aiguillette,' the braided ornament on military uniforms.

After 27 years of being broadcast live on the cable sports channel ESPN, this year's live show was moved to ION and Bounce, both networks owned by a Scripps subsidiary. The show's host is actor LeVar Burton.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us