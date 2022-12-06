Logo
CNA Lifestyle

Valentino designer Piccioli, model Bella Hadid win at Fashion Awards
CNA Lifestyle

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and his wife Simona Caggia pose on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
06 Dec 2022 06:41AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 06:41AM)
LONDON : Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and model Bella Hadid were among the winners at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

Piccioli, who is creative director of the Italian luxury brand, was named designer of the year at the annual event. Hadid, a regular on the catwalks of fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London and New York took the title of model of the year.

"To me fashion has a responsibility, I feel (I) have a voice and I want to use my voice even for who doesn't have a voice," Piccioli told Reuters on the red carpet before the awards.

Other winners included Yvon Chouinard, founder of outerwear brand Patagonia, who received the outstanding achievement award. In September, Chouinard said he was giving away the apparel company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.

British brand Burberry won the metaverse world and gaming experience award for its ventures into the virtual world.

Source: Reuters

