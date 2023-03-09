Logo
Venice Biennale to honour British musician Brian Eno
FILE PHOTO: British music producer Brian Eno addresses a news conference of the Starmus Festival V in Zurich, Switzerland June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/

09 Mar 2023 12:09AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 12:09AM)
ROME : Brian Eno, the renowned British musician and visual artist who has worked with Talking Heads, U2 and David Bowie, will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement from the Venice Biennale 2023, the organiser said on Wednesday.

Eno, 74, who describes himself as a 'non-musician', came to prominence in the early 1970s as a founding member of the band Roxy Music. He is best known for his contributions to ambient music and work in rock, pop and electronica.

The music department of the Venice Biennale decided to honour Eno "for his research into the quality, beauty and diffusion of digital sound and for his conception of the acoustic space as a compositional instrument," the statement said.

Eno will be given the award at a ceremony on Oct.22 as part of Biennale Musica 2023 in Venice.

Source: Reuters

