Versace reaches for new heights with starry LA rooftop show
Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 collection fashion show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway during the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 collection fashion show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10 Mar 2023 07:22PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 07:22PM)
LOS ANGELES : Italian fashion house Versace made its Fall/Winter 2023 show a star-studded affair on Thursday, moving its catwalk from Milan to Los Angeles three days before this year's Oscars ceremony.

Held on the roof-top of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the open-air show was brought forward by a day due to a heavy rain forecast. Singers Dua Lipa, Cher, Elton John and Lil Nas X, actors Anne Hathaway, Ke Huy Quan and Demi Moore and television personalities Christine Quinn and Tan France were among the celebrities invited.

Gigi Hadid led models on the runway dressed in a black pencil skirt and power-shouldered blazer. Black featured heavily in designer Donatella Versace's collection, alongside pops of orange and pink.

Dresses were often short, made of silk and paired with long opera gloves. Versace offered denim trousers and jackets for more casual options.

Men were dressed in snakeskin leather, sequined suit jackets and tops and square toe shoes.

Source: Reuters

