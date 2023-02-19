Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Budget 2023 CNA Explains China Malaysia Ukraine invasion climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Budget 2023 CNA Explains China Malaysia Ukraine invasion climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Virginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale

19 Feb 2023 11:09PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Philosopher Paul B. Preciado did not want to make a film about his own gender transition, because British novelist Virginia Woolf had already done so a century before.

"Orlando: My Political Biography", Preciado's playful debut film, explores the struggles of trans and binary people through Woolf's novel "Orlando". In its opening scene, two young non-binary people sit reading a book in the woods.

"The way we present trans people through films is by destroying them through their image. I didn't want to go into that tradition, but I didn't want to go into the victim setting either," Preciado said of his film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

Woolf's 1928 novel tells the story of Orlando, a young Elizabethan-era nobleman, who one night turns into a woman living three-hundred years later.

In Preciado's film, 25 French-speaking trans and non-binary actors play Orlando, blending recited passages from the book with their own first-person accounts in a modernist shift of perspective that recalls Woolf's own experimentation.

Preciado says Woolf's vision resonates in the contemporary West, where people are only now beginning to accept the notion of non-binary categories.

"Orlando is still alive," Preciado said. "We are living an Orlando moment in history."

Preciado, who began his own slow transition in 2010, said the film aims to shift the discourse in a society that sometimes remains hostile to non-binary people.

"It's a crucial lifelong battle because for many transition people there's the impossibility of being recognised publicly, socially and politically," he said. "It means not having an identity card with your name, not being able to have a bank account."

This year's Berlinale is showing a number of films about non-binary and transgender people, such as "Kokomo City" and "Transfariana", reinforcing the German capital's status as a major LGBTQ+ centre.

Preciado said it was important to show his film in Berlin, the city that "opened up the horizon of sexology" by founding the Institute of Sexology nine years before Woolf's novel was published.

"The transgender revolution is not happening in the future," Preciado added. "It is happening now."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.