Vivid pink diamond sells for $28.8 million at Christie's auction
Vivid pink diamond sells for $28.8 million at Christie's auction
A model holds a 18,18 carat pink diamond called "Fortune Pink" that could fetch 30 million U.S. dollars during a preview at Christie’s before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
09 Nov 2022 04:08AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 04:08AM)
GENEVA : The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction sold for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million) at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Tuesday, the auctioneer said.

The Fortune Pink Diamond - which weighs 18.18 carats, which Christie's had called a fortuitous number for Asian collectors - had been estimated to go for $25 million to $35 million.

The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got $50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.

($1 = 0.9865 Swiss franc)

Source: Reuters

