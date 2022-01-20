Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'The Voice' taken off air as #MeToo scandal hits Dutch television
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'The Voice' taken off air as #MeToo scandal hits Dutch television

20 Jan 2022 01:49AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 01:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THE HAGUE : The original Dutch version of global blockbuster TV talent show The Voice, which spawned local versions in over 150 countries, has been taken off the air after allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour, including by celebrities.

The scandal threatens to affect other figures in the Dutch media and entertainment world in the first big #MeToo moment in the Netherlands since the global movement to stop sexual harassment of women began some four years ago.

On Wednesday local prosecutors told Reuters there were two witnesses who had filed police reports of "indecency offences" related to the television show.

A lawyer for one of the Netherlands' best-known rappers, Ali B., a longtime coach on The Voice of Holland, told ANP news agency that two police reports were filed against his client.

"Ali B. completely denies that he committed any illegal acts," lawyer Bart Swiers said.

The Voice of Holland has been one of the Netherlands' most popular television shows for years.

Over the weekend broadcaster RTL issued a statement saying that it had pulled the show after being alerted to "allegations of sexually unacceptable behaviour and abuse of power".

Following that announcement, the band leader for the talent show acknowledged sexually inappropriate behaviour in a statement sent to various Dutch media. He then resigned.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us