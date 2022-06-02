Logo
Warner Bros chairman to step down, MGM studio chiefs to take over
FILE PHOTO: The iconic Warner Bros. Water Tower is pictured at Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, California, U.S., October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

02 Jun 2022 02:51AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 02:51AM)
Warner Bros Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich is stepping down, as Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav puts his imprimatur on the newly formed media company, two sources say.

Emmerich, who has served as chairman of the studio since 2018, will be succeeded by MGM's Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the duo behind such acclaimed films as "Licorice Pizza" and "House of Gucci."

The transition comes as Zaslav restructures the film studio around content verticals, in the mold of the Walt Disney Co, according to one of the sources.

DeLuca and Abdy will oversee Warner Bros and New Line studios, which have produced the Harry Potter movies and Oscar-nominated films such as "Judas and the Black Messiah." DC Films and the animation group each will have their own leadership, with all the studio executives reporting to Zaslav.

Emmerich is a screenwriter who has an extensive list of producing credits, and is expected to get a production deal on the lot. His departure was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke will oversee MGM's film group on an interim basis until a replacement is named, one source said. Amazon closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in March.

Source: Reuters

