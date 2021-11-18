Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalog - FT

Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie's estate to acquire the late music icon's songwriting catalog, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The company is raising US$535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Warner Music, home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, had also partnered with popstar Madonna in August to relaunch her entire catalog over the next few years.

Warner Music declined to comment.

Born in 1947, Bowie was the visionary British rock star behind hits such as "Space Oddity" and "Let's Dance".

Bowie straddled the worlds of hedonistic rock, fashion, art and drama for five decades, pushing the boundaries of music to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation.

The singer died in 2016 at the age of 69, two days after releasing the album "Blackstar", which won some of the best critical reviews of his career.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)