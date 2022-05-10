Logo
Miami Herald wins Pulitzer for coverage of condominium collapse
FILE PHOTO: A copy of the Miami Herald is shown on a supermarket rack in Doral, Florida, U.S., March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A man sits next to his wife, who was suffering from a high fever, as she intravenously receives rehydration fluid at a makeshift clinic during a surge of the coronavirus disease in Parsaul village located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi. Pulitzer Prize Winner for Feature Photography
Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who was having difficulty breathing, after he felt unconscious while receiving oxygen support at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) amidst the spread of coronavirus disease in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Pulitzer Prize Winner for Feature Photography
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman inside her hut during a coronavirus disease vaccination drive for workers at a brick kiln in Kavitha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave Pulitzer Prize Winner for Feature Photography
A man grieves as his family member is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease casualty ward at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui Pulitzer Prize Winner for Feature Photography
10 May 2022 03:23AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 03:55AM)
:The Miami Herald won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news on Monday for its coverage of the collapse of a high-rise condominium building that killed 98 people, the prize administrator announced.

A team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment covering the war in Afghanistan, won the Pulitzer for feature photography for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic's toll in India.

The New York Times won the Pulitzer for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police.

The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in U.S. journalism.

The prizes, awarded since 1917, were established in the will of influential newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911 and left money to help start a journalism school at Columbia University and establish the prizes.

They began with four awards in journalism, four in letters and drama, one for education, and five traveling scholarships. Today they typically honor 15 categories in media reporting, writing and photography plus seven awards in books, drama and music.

A board of mostly senior editors at leading U.S. media and academics presides over the judging process that determines the winners.

Source: Reuters

