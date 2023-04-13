Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival
FILE PHOTO: 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Sorry We Missed You" in competition - Cannes, France, May 17, 2019. Director Ken Loach gestures. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival
FILE PHOTO: The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "The French Dispatch" in competition - Cannes, France, July 13, 2021. Director Wes Anderson poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival
FILE PHOTO: The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "The Velvet Underground" Out of Competition - Cannes, France, July 8, 2021. Director Todd Haynes poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among big names competing at Cannes Film Festival
FILE PHOTO: Wim Wenders arrives for the screening of the movie The Kindness of Strangers at the 69th Berlin Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo
13 Apr 2023 08:09PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 08:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Wim Wenders are among the directors who will compete for the top prize at next month's Cannes Film Festival, where a spate of Hollywood stars will also premiere their latest works on the famed Croisette waterfront.

At a press conference on Thursday, festival director Thierry Fremaux announced the line-up for the 76th edition of major cinema showcase from May 16-27.

Nineteen films will vie for the festival's coveted Palme d'Or prize, of which six are directed by women.

"It's a competition that will mix young filmmakers competing for the first time with veterans whose names and works we know," Fremaux said.

Loach returns to the festival with "The Old Oak", about Syrian refugees arriving in a former mining village in Britain, while Anderson brings his star-studded "Asteroid City", in which major events disrupt a junior stargazer convention.

Other directors in competition include American filmmaker Haynes with "May December" starring Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Italian Nanni Moretti with “Il Sol Dell’Avvenire”, German filmmaker Wim Wenders with “Perfect Days” and Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda with "Monster".

Women directors in competition include France's Catherine Breillat with "L’Ete Dernier", Austrian Jessica Hausner with “Club Zero” and Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania with “Les Filles D’Olfa”.

Organisers have already announced the festival's opener - biographical drama "Jeanne du Barry" featuring Johnny Depp, the Hollywood star's first live-action film since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

Also out of competition is veteran Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", about the murders of Osage Native Americans. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the movie features past Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Adventurer Indiana Jones will also return to the festival 15 years since his last appearance in Cannes. Harrison Ford reprises the title role in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", which will have its world premiere in France.

Fremaux said there would also be a special tribute to Ford's career at the festival.

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, whose film “Triangle of Sadness” won last year’s Palme d’Or, will preside over the jury at this year's competition.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.