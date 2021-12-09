Logo
'West Side Story,' 'Dune' among AFI's top 10 movies of 2021
FILE PHOTO: Cast members Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pose as they arrive for a UK screening of the film "Dune" in London, Britain October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Rachel Zegler attends the premiere for the film West Side Story at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Will Smith poses as he arrives at the UK premiere of 'King Richard' in London, Britain, November 17, 2021 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend a premiere screening for "Tick, Tick... Boom" during the opening night of AFI Fest at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
09 Dec 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 05:07AM)
LOS ANGELES : Musical "West Side Story," sci-fi epic "Dune," and "King Richard," the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI).

The list, which is not ranked, gives an early glimpse into likely frontrunners for the annual Oscars next year. The films were chosen for their cultural and artistic significance.

It also includes global warming satire "Don't Look Up," coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza," musical "Tick, tick...Boom!," deaf community film "CODA," Shakespearean drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth," thriller "Nightmare Alley" and drama "The Power of the Dog."

British director Kenneth Branagh's film "Belfast," about his childhood in Northern Ireland, was given a special award by the AFI.

“From soaring in spirit to dark and dangerous – from heartbreaking to hilarious – these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to drive culture forward,” AFI president Bob Gazzale said in a statement.

The AFI also named its 10 top TV shows of 2021. They includes comedies "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks" along with dramas "Succession," "Mare of Easttown," "The White Lotus" and Marvel comics series "WandaVision."

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Source: Reuters

