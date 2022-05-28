Logo
'The Worst Ones' wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
28 May 2022 04:13AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 04:13AM)
CANNES, France : A film set in the working class suburbs of the northern French city Boulogne-sur-Mer won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

"The Worst Ones," directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, explores the challenges of street casting, telling the story of a community's reaction to the arrival of a film crew.

"Joyland", a film by Saim Sadiq that seeks to break gender stereotypes in Pakistan, the country's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival, won the jury prize.

"Un Certain Regard" is a competition focused on younger talent and art-house films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

