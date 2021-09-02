'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies at 96

ATHENS : Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the 1964 film "Zorba the Greek" helped foster the country's sunny, carefree image for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96, the Culture Ministry said.

A towering man with a brooding look and a shock of wavy hair, Theodorakis's music evoked his vision of the world: a yearning for a progressive, democratic version of communism.

"Today we lost a part of Greece's soul. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis has gone," said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by John Stonestreet)