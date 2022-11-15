Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA

Malaysia GE15: The battle of party flags in pictures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA

Malaysia GE15: The battle of party flags in pictures

Malaysia GE15: The battle of party flags in pictures

Flags of Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions as well as Pejuang party, part of the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition, seen in the lead-up to Malaysia's 15th general election on Nov 19. (Photos: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan, CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin, CNA/Fadza Ishak, CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Try Sutrisno Foo
Gaya Chandramohan
Fadza Ishak
Fadza Ishak , Fatihah Kamaruddin , Gaya Chandramohan & Try Sutrisno Foo
15 Nov 2022 06:03AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MALAYSIA: With less than a week to the Nov 19 polls, the battle for voters has intensified - and nowhere is this more clearly seen than in the party flags and banners on almost every street corner in Malaysian cities and towns.

From the Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Gerakan Tanah Air coalitions, to a plethora of other parties and independent candidates, the fragmented political landscape of the 15th General Election (GE15) has resulted in an explosion of political colours wherever there is visual real estate.

Here's a look at the battle of flags around Malaysia, as captured by CNA’s visual journalists on the campaign trail.

A man walks past Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags on a road divider near the nomination centre in Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, while a poster of Perikatan Nasional candidate Azmin Ali hangs above. The constituency is widely touted as a hot seat as Mr Azmin Ali, a former Selangor chief minister, is contesting against current Selangor chief minister, Amirudin Shari of Pakatan Harapan. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
A man walking past a row of flags belonging to the Pakatan Harapan coalition and Pejuang, which is part of the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A woman walks past a row of Parti Warisan flags as it drizzles in Batu, Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Parti Islam Se-Malaysia flags on an overhead bridge in Rusila, Terengganu, overlooking the South China Sea. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Malaysian United Democracy Alliance flags being fixed on boats at a jetty in Muar, Johor. (Photo: CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin)
Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (PUTRA), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) flags in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A car with a Perikatan Nasional flag driving past Barisan Nasional banners and flags. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Perikatan Nasional (PN) volunteers installing PN flags in Pagoh, Johor. (Photo: CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin)
A truck passing Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags in Sungai Pusu in the parliamentary constituency of Gombak, Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Banners on a traffic island in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, of independent candidate Siti Kassim and Parti Warisan candidate P Naganathan, who are contesting in a 10-way fight for the parliamentary constituency of Batu. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags in Bandar Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Motorists stop at a traffic light in front of banners belonging to Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and independent candidate, Sabaruddin Ahmad in Balik Pulau, Penang. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Pakatan Harapan (PH) volunteers riding a motorbike around Sentul to put up PH flags in the constituency of Batu, Kuala Lumpur, where 10 candidates are contesting for a single parliamentary seat. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
A banner of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Johor Bahru, Akmal Nasir, flanked by PH and Barisan Nasional flags in Jalan Serampang, Johor. (Photo: Fatihah Kamaruddin)
A man cycles past Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags in Batu, Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Barisan Nasional flags crisscross above a road in Kampung Tanjung Sabtu, Terengganu. PAS is a component party of the Perikatan Nasional coalition. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags line the sides of a bridge. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A rain-soaked flag belonging to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, a component party of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, at a rally in Kampung Marhum, Pahang. (Photo; CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags in Johor Bahru. (Photo: CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin)
A banner of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate P Prabakaran on a building, overlooking PH and Perikatan Nasional flags along Jalan Sentul Pasar, in the parliamentary constituency of Batu, Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Parti Warisan flags along a road in Taman Batu Muda, where 10 candidates are contesting for the parliamentary seat of Batu, Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
An array of Perikatan Nasional flags adorn a tree in Balik Pulau, Penang. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags along a road leading to a nomination centre in Johor Bahru. (Photo: CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin)
Vehicles pass Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags along a road in Gombak, Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
In Kampung Rusila, Terengganu, which is a part of the Marang district, one will only find Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) flags lining the roads. Marang is the birthplace of PAS chief Abdul Hadi Awang, making this area a PAS stronghold. Residents here quipped that no other parties would dare fly their flags in Mr Abdul Hadi's hometown. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A motorcyclist rides past Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional banners in Tambun, Perak. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Barisan Nasional volunteers putting up the coalition's flags at night in Kampung Seberang Tuan Chik Haji, Terengganu. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Source
CNA

Related Topics

Malaysia election GE15 Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Perikatan Nasional Pejuang

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.