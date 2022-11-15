Malaysia GE15: The battle of party flags in pictures

MALAYSIA: With less than a week to the Nov 19 polls, the battle for voters has intensified - and nowhere is this more clearly seen than in the party flags and banners on almost every street corner in Malaysian cities and towns.

From the Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Gerakan Tanah Air coalitions, to a plethora of other parties and independent candidates, the fragmented political landscape of the 15th General Election (GE15) has resulted in an explosion of political colours wherever there is visual real estate.

Here's a look at the battle of flags around Malaysia, as captured by CNA’s visual journalists on the campaign trail.