Commentary: Our high hopes for 2022 were dashed, but we’re hardwired to hope for a better 2023

SINGAPORE: We had high hopes 2022 would be better after two years of COVID-19 measures and anxiety. And we rejoiced as pandemic eased into endemic living, flinging off our masks and embarking on some revenge travel.

Things haven’t been all that rosy. Geopolitical turmoil, environmental crisis and economic concerns dominated the headlines and will likely continue to do so in 2023.

But our human brains seem hardwired for hope. So as we keep up the optimism for a smooth 2023 ahead, here are the commentaries that captured the past 12 months.

COVID-19 ROLLERCOASTER RIDE

Though the Omicron variant scuttled our best-laid plans to ease out of the pandemic earlier in the year, Singapore’s responsible behaviour and vaccination uptake helped us turn a corner on COVID-19. We progressively bid farewell to routine COVID-19 testing, masks, social distancing, and TraceTogether and SafeEntry.

Now that China is easing off its zero-COVID policy and reopening borders, there are concerns of new waves of COVID-19 infections and the emergence of new viral variants that could disrupt the post-pandemic calm.

Is Singapore ready to face fresh COVID-19 challenges? No doubt our valiant healthcare workers stand ready, but perhaps more of us will finally get that vaccine booster.