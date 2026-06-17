Commentary: The debate over World Cup chants and what makes a great one

CHANTS ARE OLDER THAN TIKTOK

Football fans have been shouting, singing and chanting for well over a century. Early records of football cries and songs date back to the 1880s, while some club songs still used today emerged in the 1890s.

By the 1960s, modern football chanting had become deeply tied to terrace culture, the supporter culture that grew from the sport’s standing sections. Fans borrowed tunes from pop music, hymns, folk songs and local jokes, then rewrote them for players, rival clubs and match-day drama.

This is why the best chants often feel half familiar and half new. The tune may come from somewhere else, but the words belong to the crowd.

SO WHAT MAKES A GOOD CHANT?

While there are numerous factors that contribute to the success of a football chant, a great chant will usually have five key ingredients.

It is simple. People must be able to learn it in seconds.

It is repeatable. It needs to survive noise, nerves, bad singing and thousands of people joining at slightly different times.

It is shared. A chant only works when it stops being owned by one person and becomes the crowd’s voice.

It is emotionally timed. It needs to land after a goal, during a tense defensive stand, when a rival is rattled, or when hope is fading.

It is tied to identity. It says “this is who we are, this is where we are from, and this is who we are not”.