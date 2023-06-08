Commentary: Would you dare take 365 days of paid leave given by your company?

SINGAPORE: If you were offered 365 days of paid leave, would you take it all in one shot, leaving your position for an extended duration, or encash it?

A man in China must have asked himself this improbable question when he won exactly that at a company dinner in April, winning the envy of millions online. However, it has also sparked discussions online about whether this prize brings mixed blessings.

Some fantasised about enjoying a long (company-endorsed) break from work and having the time to pursue personal interests such as travelling. Others warned that he might risk losing his relevance and value in the workplace, returning to find he has been replaced, especially in a fast-changing and competitive environment.

Such a reward of extended paid leave seems to go very quickly from looking like a blessing to a curse in disguise. Wouldn’t being absent for 365 days straight show that we have become dispensable at work?

BLESSING OR CURSE IN DISGUISE

With the economic outlook still uncertain and retrenchments rising for the third consecutive quarter in Singapore, it might seem like a good thing to be seen as indispensable at work.