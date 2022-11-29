Snap Insight: Uneasy conversations spotlighted with repeal of 377A

SINGAPORE: After about 10 hours of debate over two days, Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 29) passed legislation to decriminalise gay sex and protect the definition of marriage from legal challenges.

The repeal of Section 377A has been lauded as a milestone both to democracy and to inclusion in Singapore. The uneasy compromise made in 2007 for 377A to remain on the books but not be proactively enforced, has been repeatedly challenged in the courts with legal scholars pointing out its unconstitutionality.

The colonial-era law has been called out as stigmatising, humiliating and even when not enforced, a constant reminder of the criminal position of the gay person.

Social norms have also changed considerably over the years, with growing acceptance of homosexuality, especially among the young, as well as a desire to stand against legislative structures that are viewed as discriminatory.

Most Singaporeans are likely to view the repeal and the constitutional change to protect the heterosexual definition of marriage as a balanced approach in dealing with a deeply contentious issue where Singaporeans, based on their age, sexual orientation, family background and religious persuasion, may have different viewpoints.