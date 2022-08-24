Commentary: Decision on Section 377A reflects ‘Singapore formula’ on difficult issues

SINGAPORE: At the 2022 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that one, the Government will repeal the colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men and two, amend the Constitution so that the heterosexual definition of marriage as stipulated in the Women’s Charter and Interpretation Act cannot be challenged in a court of law.

The status of Section 377A in the Penal Code is in a special breed of political issues where advocates feel that their personal value system and way of life are at stake. The differences are viewed as irreconcilable. The best route in managing them is to find compromise solutions with the assurance that these can be reviewed from time to time.

There will now be debate in Parliament but neither lobby should imagine it is the only valid group of stakeholders in the room, that no new ones will arise, or that an assertion of rights can only be defined one way.

In his speech, Mr Lee did indeed recognise that some, presumably those advocating the repeal of Section 377A and equal citizenship for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) individuals, will find the move too modest, while others, presumably those appealing for status quo to hold, will receive it with great reluctance. He added that no group can have it all their way.