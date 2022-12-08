Commentary: Is waking up at 5am a productivity hack or fad?

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is well-known for rising as early as 4am. Former (and returning) Disney CEO Bob Iger gets up at 4.30am, while Apple CEO Tim Cook beats them all by getting up at 3.45am.

It may be true that people who wake up early accomplish more in less time. Early risers are more proactive, according to German biologist Christoph Randler. They are more likely to anticipate problems and efficiently solve them, which leads to tremendous success, particularly in the business world.

A proactive mindset leads to increased productivity because you are not waiting to be told what to do next or how to deal with a problem. Instead, you anticipate needs, become curious and gain confidence.

But does the fact that some successful people get up early mean that rising early is necessary for success?

THE WORK ITSELF IS CRUCIAL, NOT THE TIME IT WAS COMPLETED

If the thought of achieving a morning’s work before 8am makes you want to roll over and hit snooze until next Saturday, don’t fret. As it turns out, changing your sleep schedule may not make much of an impact on your life.

According to Oxford University biologist Katharina Wulff, pushing yourself too far away from your natural preference can be harmful, especially if you are a night owl.

Even if night owls are awake in the early morning, their bodies continue to produce melatonin, the hormone that makes one sleepy. This can potentially have negative physiological consequences that productivity cannot remedy.