Commentary: 20 years after 9/11, US is finally leaving the Middle East alone

WASHINGTON DC: It is one of the ironies often played by history that America’s hasty and humiliating exit from Afghanistan occurred on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

It was this massive attack on two pillars of American government and society that brought the United States and its armed forces into the country. 20 years, thousands of lives, and trillions of dollars later the Biden administration decided correctly that America’s Afghan venture had to be brought to an end.

The Bush administration’s decision to respond militarily to 9/11 and to destroy Al-Qaeda and its Taliban host was justified and successful. But the decision to stay in Afghanistan and to try to build a functioning local government was America’s first major mistake in formulating its post-9/11 policy.

It is easy to understand the thinking that underlaid the decision to stay in Afghanistan after the initial military success.

Leaving the country to its own devices was likely to end in a return to the status quo ante. But what could and should have been realised in 2002 and 2003 was that the notion of state- and nation-building in Afghanistan by an external power was bound to fail.

BLUNDER OF IRAQ INVASION

The second and greater error was the decision to invade Iraq in 2003. We now know that the claim that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was associated with Al-Qaeda was unfounded. We also know that he had no stockpile of weapons of mass destruction.

The three principal decisionmakers, President George W Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, were motivated in part by the sense that the military operation in Afghanistan was not a sufficient retaliation for the blow inflicted on the US homeland as well as the expectation that the toppling of Saddam would prompt a wave of positive changes in the Middle East.