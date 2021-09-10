Commentary: ‘I am still captive.’ Memories of 9/11 haunt bystanders

WASHINGTON: When the South Tower started to fall I was the last to turn, rooted on Cedar Street for maybe a second as people streamed past me. Then I ran, just fast enough, in the right direction.

I stopped behind a bagel cart on Nassau Street and then a low glass wall on Chase Manhattan Plaza, and then the cloud hit me, black and heavy. I found an open door, I still don’t know how, and stepped through it.

It was just a drawing of lots. A lot of people died. I watched them die. I know the soft thud of each floor collapsing in turn. People around me died. I assumed I would die. And then I didn’t.

There is a hierarchy of grief and I know my place in it. I lost no one. I never fought in the wars that followed. I never came home from those wars missing a limb or a friend. I just stumbled around lower Manhattan for two hours.

When I heard the North Tower go, I tried to fling myself through a glass door into a copy shop for safety. I bounced off, humiliated in the middle of my own terror.

Someone told me to go to a hospital and the instructions were a relief. I moved oxygen tanks, pushed people in wheelchairs from triage up on to the wards. I helped someone into an ambulance that had arrived from an Orthodox Jewish community in Queens.