Commentary: If compulsive gaming must be curbed, why not time-sucking online shopping?

SINGAPORE: The moment I woke up on Friday (Sep 9), I reached for my phone and launched a shopping app.

I had been planning to buy a handheld garment steamer to replace my clunky iron and figured I might as well take advantage of the discounts offered during this 9.9 shopping day.

All I needed to do was simply cart out the specific product I had been eyeing.

But with a deluge of ever more attractive discounts, coupons and never-ending product recommendations, I inadvertently got sucked into an infinite scroll through the app.

What should have taken five minutes ended up taking closer to an hour.

THE INSIDIOUS DRAW OF ONLINE SALES

What was waste of my morning, I realised. Yes, it was nice to save some money but that cost me arguably more precious time. Time I could have benefited from by getting a productive head start to my day or squeezing in some exercise.

Instead, I ended up feeling exhausted from comparing multiple deals across various similar products just to save a few bucks.