Commentary: Air travel used to be easy. Then 9/11 happened

DAYTON, Ohio: During the mid-1990s, I travelled between Dayton, Ohio, and Washington DC, twice a month during the school year as half of a commuting couple.

I could leave Dayton by 5.15pm, drive nearly 120km to the Columbus airport during rush hour, park my car in the economy lot, and still get to my gate in plenty of time for a 7.30pm departure.

Then 9/11 happened.

The terrorist attacks brought swift and lasting changes to the air travel experience in the United States.

And after 20 years of ever more elaborate airport security protocols, many air travellers have no knowledge of - or only vague memories of - what air travel was like before 9/11.

As someone old enough to remember air travel before 9/11 - I find it striking, on the one hand, how reluctant the federal government, the airlines, and airports were to adopt early security measures.

On the other hand, it has been jarring to watch how abruptly the sprawling US Transportation Security Agency (TSA) system was created and how quickly American air travellers came to accept those security measures as both normal and seemingly permanent features of all US airports.

SECURITY WITHOUT INCONVENIENCE

In the early decades of air travel, airport security, beyond basic policing, was essentially nonexistent. Getting on a plane was no different from getting on a bus or train.