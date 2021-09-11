Commentary: No one forgets where they were on 9/11. What happens next is what counts

SINGAPORE: At 9.03pm, the second plane hits the South Tower.

I am riveted to my computer screen, editing a story in the Straits Times newsroom, when I hear my colleagues go from confused shock to horrified shouting.

“Plane crash?” I ask my colleague. The answer comes again and again as CNN replays scenes of United Airlines Flight 175 crashing into the tower like a recurring nightmare.

Suddenly, my news editor is in front of me. He points and barks simple instructions, “Get over to the TV. You’re doing the front page. Just keep writing.”

All night, alerts zip and zing across my computer screen; above me, scenes of desperate people leaping to certain death from the flaming upper storeys of the World Trade Center or running in the streets, covered in dust and confusion.

There is so much fire and smoke in the sky, you can almost smell it halfway across the world.

We rushed our first edition to print at about 1.30am. But the work goes on to keep the story moving for the final edition for the morning news.