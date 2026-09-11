Commentary: The changing face of terrorism 25 years after 9/11

SINGAPORE: The attacks in New York and Washington on September 11, 2002, that killed nearly 3,000 people were a catalyst for transnational terrorism.

Southeast Asia felt its repercussions through the terror bombings of two nightclubs in Bali, Indonesia on Oct 12, 2002, perpetrated by the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist network.

The threat of organised terrorist networks gripped regional governments throughout the 2000s, but risks have evolved significantly. Since the mid-2000s, militant groups like Islamic State have exploited the internet and social media to spread propaganda, leading to the radicalisation of vulnerable youth.

The landscape is now also defined by the rise of far-right extremism and “salad bar” extremism, which adds complexity to counterterrorism efforts by states and watchdogs.