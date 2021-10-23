Commentary: Goodbye A380, is this the end of the super jumbo passenger plane?

SINGAPORE: The pandemic has been difficult for airlines but especially brutal for superjumbo jets like the Airbus A380, hastening their demise.

Two weeks ago, CNA reported on two Singapore Airlines A380s being towed along a public road to eventually be taken apart and scrapped at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been reports of airlines giving up on the model because the passenger traffic is simply not there to justify its continued use.

Singapore Airlines, the launch customer, and Emirates, which operated the largest fleet of A380, also seem to be moving to other models though they might continue to use small numbers of the aircraft for selected routes.

Recently, SIA announced it will use the A380 on a non-stop return service between Singapore and London but added it will deploy these planes on an “ad-hoc” basis.

But things are not looking good. Airbus, which was struggling to keep the A380 production going without making losses, finally threw in the towel by shipping the last A380 fuselage in June 2020 and discontinued production less than two decades after starting it.

So, what does this mean for the key stakeholders?

A LUXURY THAT COULDN’T MEET EXPECTATIONS

The A380 was initially conceived to fill a gap in Airbus’ line-up and challenge the Boeing 747.

As recently as 2018, an Airbus spokesperson said: "The A380 is here to stay, and it is the aircraft for the future. With passenger traffic doubling every 15 years, the A380 is the solution for sustainable growth. It can help to de-congest airports on the growing number of high-volume, high-traffic and heavily-travelled routes, many of which are in the Asia Pacific region."

Airbus clearly believed that a viable niche existed for the A380 despite its own prediction in its 2017 published forecast that a majority of the aircraft delivered between 2017 and 2036 would be single-aisle aircraft.

Less than three years later, it is apparent the A380 was an expensive mistake and the company will never recoup the money it spent in developing the plane.