Commentary: Furore over ACS (Primary) move to Tengah reflects Singapore’s obsession with brands

SINGAPORE: News that Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) will relocate to Tengah generated much press interest and parental scrutiny - even though the primary school is only moving in 2030, meaning that no current student will be impacted. Other schools have moved before without as much furore.

But perhaps parents who are looking to enrol their future children in ACS (Primary) - and have planned around the school’s location on Barker Road - are justified in worrying. Primary school admission in Singapore is, in many ways, like training for a sports competition.

Parents have to gear up years before the actual application period to prepare themselves and their child for admissions, even after changes to the process kicked in last year.

Even without alumni membership as a leg-up these days, there are still many considerations at play: Grassroots membership, parent volunteerism and calculations to determine whether to move closer to a school. There are even websites to track for the admission status of each school as enrolment phases progress.