Commentary: When we do nice things for social media content, is it inspiring or exploitative? 

When citizens are made aware that many people in society are doing good for others, it can also contribute towards normalising charitable attitudes and actions. More people can be spurred to proactively do good, rather than remain passive bystanders.

But when it comes to doing good, there is a risk of exploiting the plight of beneficiaries.

When we turn human vulnerabilities and struggles into “content” for public consumption, there is a danger of repeating what showman Sam Torr did in the late 19th century to John Merrick – better known as the Elephant Man - whose physical deformity was put on display to shock and entertain audiences for Torr’s profit.

In the same way, when the act of helping people in need is carried out with the aim of increasing one’s wealth or influence by garnering more views or followers, the act is no longer charitable or philanthropic.

It degenerates into the performative – a showcase not to bring attention to real causes in need of aid and attention, but to the one who wishes to be seen to be the benefactor to those grappling with these issues.

WHO REALLY BENEFITS?

Can an act of kindness ever be truly altruistic when the benefactor is the one benefiting more than the beneficiary?

For the less fortunate recipient of such acts, their vulnerabilities and struggles are now treated as the means to someone else’s end. Such a self-serving slant can reduce the act to nothing more than a marketing activity, to boost the benefactor’s own status.

There is also a privacy question of whether the beneficiary is allowed or even able to give consent to be so used in such content. Had it been thoroughly explained to Mr Pang what the content was all about and what it was meant to achieve so that he could give informed consent? Does he adequately understand what social media is – or, more specifically, TikTok?

In the videos, Mr Pang did not always appear to be fully aware of the situations and environments he was being placed into. It often seemed like he had to be coached to act in a way that would help make the footage more engaging.

Of course, when offered the opportunity of a lifetime to enjoy an all-expenses paid vacation, it’s not hard to understand why anyone would be happy to accept. But did Mr Pang fully understand what he was being asked to do in return?