Commentary: When adult children choose to move out, relationships can improve

SINGAPORE: Margaret Fuller, a 19th century American journalist, editor and feminist, said: “A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind, as well as for the body.”

Here in Singapore, the COVID-19 pandemic has impressed upon us, the true meaning of home.

We suddenly have to live in close quarters, for long periods, with our family. Much as we love our family, being thrust continually into their presence, with little respite during the pandemic becomes a challenge.

Where we used to be able to leave home in the morning for the office or workplace and return home in the evening, COVID-19 restrictions forced us instead, to stay home and navigate confined spaces. This is especially so if your family lives in a small flat which makes us value our personal space more.

In the light of this, young millennials or singletons have preferred to set up home away from parents who might cramp their style, so to speak.

The pandemic might have been the push needed for adult children to move out but changing attitudes, plentiful options for renting and higher incomes are also enabling them to leave the parental nest.

While it is true that parents can provide physical food, emotional comfort, and security, it is not possible for them to fulfil the existential hunger of a young adult with a huge generational gap or provide the “food and fire” for their children’s mind.

Let me illustrate this with an account that might be more common that we think. A young man was home alone when a pipe in the bathroom burst. As he had never dealt with such matters, he didn’t know how to contact a plumber.