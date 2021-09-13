Commentary: Could Afghanistan plunge into civil war?

BIRMINGHAM: Unsurprisingly, the Taliban’s rapid takeover of power across Afghanistan has prompted headlines about a renewed civil war.

This is misleading, however. Civil war implies a situation where an insurgent movement is taking on a ruling government.

But in 2001, it was not just the United States-backed Northern Alliance that removed the Taliban from Kabul – other local commanders and political leaders were challenging their authority too.

Now that the Taliban is trying to establish a government and ruling institutions, it is possible local groups may resist being coopted. They may bristle at a lack of autonomy or see political and economic benefit in opposition to the new system in Kabul.

Yet none of these groups has the national reach of the Taliban. And unlike 2001, none has outside support to do more than to hold on to their patch of Afghanistan.

So for the foreseeable future, Afghanistan continues in its limbo. The Taliban will be on uncertain ground as they declare legitimacy, but no pretender to Afghanistan’s troubled throne is likely to offer a national alternative.

ISLAMIC STATE KHORASAN NOT YET A THREAT

Paradoxically, as Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) garnered attention for its mass killings outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug 26, it has only exposed that, while it is a deadly irritant, it is not yet a threat to the Taliban’s power.