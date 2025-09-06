Commentary: Afghanistan’s earthquake is a force multiplier of fragility

KABUL: After four decades of war in Afghanistan, an earthquake is just one more serving of misery. The disasters this week have claimed more than 2,200 lives and injured over 3,000 people, deepening an already dire situation since the Taliban’s return to power. In 2023, another quake killed 1,300 in the west of the country.

The powerful earthquake on Sep 1 struck four eastern provinces of Afghanistan, with Kunar bordering Pakistan suffering the worst casualties. Mud homes simply disintegrated.

The shock collides with the country’s overlapping humanitarian and political crises. International aid has further dwindled in 2025, with the United States leading the cutbacks, followed by Britain, France and Sweden.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck near Jalalabad, with the toll expected to rise as rescue teams – made up of officials, volunteers, and villagers – struggle to reach remote terrain and rocky hills in mountain communities in Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman and Kunar. Landslides triggered by the tremors have blocked key roads, further hampering relief efforts.

Abdullah, 33, his clothes caked in dust as he stood among the dead, having lost 17 family members and siblings, spoke through the ruins: “I don’t want your money, your food, water, or shelter. Nothing. Just send me air support to carry these bodies down to flat ground so I can bury them.”

His words, shared widely on social media, underscored the raw grief that no aid package could ease.