Commentary: The international community has failed Afghanistan again

NEW SOUTH WALES: In September 1996, I along with a group of journalists based in New Delhi, followed the Taliban into Kabul. It was a cold day all round. There were munitions piled high on the side of roads, bloated bodies and destroyed buildings.

The corpse of President Mohammad Najibullah had just been cut down from a post in the city’s main square and the whole universe appeared to be crying at the senseless slaughter that had engulfed this slaty grey landscape.

But it wasn’t the signs of violence that I remember most. Rather the image that stays with me is that of spools of tapes from cassettes flying like banners, festoons even, on trees that were bereft of leaves.

A foreboding sight, a sight that told you of what was to come. Of a regime that hated music. A regime that destroyed anything that gave you joy. A regime that would help those who would inflict one of the worst atrocities in the heart of the world’s financial centre.

Later that evening, travelling with freelance journalist and photographer John Zubrzycki, I was fortunate to meet a brave Afghan woman, who had worked for the United Nations as a translator, who feared not only for her life, but for her family and her entire gender.