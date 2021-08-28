Commentary: Where should Afghanistan’s refugees go?

WASHINGTON DC: Images of thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee their country following a hasty US withdrawal have provoked an international outcry.

As of Aug 22, some 6,000 US troops were working to evacuate US military, American citizens and Afghans approved for Special Immigrant Visas, a programme to protect Afghans who risked their lives working for US troops in Afghanistan.

Germany, France, Italy and the UK are conducting smaller evacuation efforts for their nationals and some Afghans.

The poorly planned evacuations are taking place amid chaos in Kabul, where crowds are being confronted by violence from members of the now-ruling Taliban and US forces and facing checkpoints that are near-impossible to pass.

Shaharzad Akbar, who leads the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, called the situation “failure upon failure”.

This harrowing scene is unfolding within a broader context of Afghanistan’s long-standing displacement crisis. This includes an unequal sharing of refugees between the developed world and economically disadvantaged countries.