Commentary: Will the Taliban regime survive? Can it hold Afghanistan together?

WASHINGTON DC: That the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is immensely painful to the United States, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and many Afghans.

In 2001, the US overthrew the Taliban regime to defeat Al-Qaeda, a goal it largely accomplished.

But the US also sought to vanquish the Taliban and leave behind a pluralistic, human-rights-respecting and economically sustainable Afghan state. It failed in those objectives.

There were plenty of mistakes and problems with the international efforts, but most importantly the US never succeeded in inducing good governance in Afghanistan or persuading Pakistan to stop its multifaceted support for the Taliban.

Afghan leaders constantly put their parochial and corrupt self-interests ahead of the national one. The misgovernance rot hollowed out even the Afghan security forces which the US spent 20 years constructing at the cost of some US$88 billion.

But will the Taliban be able to maintain itself in power? The answer depends on how it handles and prevents armed opposition to its rule and manages the country’s economy and relations with external actors.

THE IS-K THREAT

The most significant threat to the Taliban regime could come from within.

The Taliban’s success as an insurgency rested on its ability to remain cohesive despite NATO efforts to fragment the group.

But the group’s challenge of maintaining cohesiveness across its many different factions of varied ideological intensity and material interests is tougher now that it is in power.

The factions have disparate views about how the new regime should rule across just about all dimensions of governance: Inclusiveness, dealing with foreign fighters, the economy and external relations.