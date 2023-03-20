Commentary: Is a stable Afghanistan where China, Russia and US cooperate?

SYDNEY: There is little that the United States can concur with China and Russia at a time regularly described as a “Second (or New) Cold War”. Yet amid all the ideological differences, one critical mutual interest is to prevent a civil conflict erupting in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s geography is significant for all three powers. To the north, it borders landlocked Central Asia, where economic dependence drives the former Soviet states into the Russian sphere of influence.

Through the north-eastern Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan shares a border with China’s Muslim-majority Xinjiang province. And to the east, Afghanistan borders Pakistan, the West’s strategic regional ally since the partition of British India.

Unlike the 2021 collapse of the US-backed Afghan government, the 1992 collapse of the Soviet-backed regime resulted in a chaotic civil war. While the Taliban are a firmly united movement with a defined chain of command, the anti-Soviet Mujahideen were a loose coalition of fractious militias.

Upon taking power, these militias turned their guns on each other, devastating Afghanistan from street-to-street and district-to-district.

During this period, Afghanistan was coined a “failed state”, where warlords and their militias violently carved fiefdoms with no accountability to a dysfunctional government. It was the anarchy and lawlessness of the civil war that cultivated the perfect environment for Al-Qaeda to find safe haven in Afghanistan and plan the September 11 attacks against the United States.

Today, enabling another civil war in Afghanistan poses the same - though greater - security threat, not only to the United States and the West, but also to China and Russia. Unlike the 1990s, the threat today is heightened by the presence of Islamic State Khorasan Province, the regional affiliate of Islamic State that has a broad appeal for many radicals.