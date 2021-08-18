Commentary: Western countries acted too late in evacuating Afghan staff

YORK, England: As he described the rapidly unfolding events in Afghanistan on British radio on Monday (Aug 16), UK defence secretary Ben Wallace fought back tears when he conceded that some local Afghan staff “won’t get back” before a full-scale evacuation is completed.

He said that he felt a “really deep part of regret” that it would not be possible to extract all Afghans eligible to leave for the UK and expressed his strong sense of moral responsibility towards local Afghan staff who had supported the British mission.

How could this happen? Who could be left behind?

The “lightning speed” of the Taliban’s advance fails to fully explain why so many Western nations have been left scrambling to bring local Afghan staff to sanctuary. Interpreters and other locally engaged civilians (known as LECs) have been at risk for many years.

Interpreters themselves, but also veterans, journalists and other advocates have said so for a long time. The relocation should not have needed to happen at the eleventh hour.

In 2015, the UK Ministry of Defence published a “myth buster” contrasting media “claims” with “facts” on this matter.

It denied that it has dismissed claims of intimidation in Afghanistan in order to avoid having to give sanctuary to interpreters. It responded by saying: “We have not found an intimidation case where the threat is such that we need to relocate the local staff to the UK to make them safe.”