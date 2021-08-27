Commentary: The West has little choice but recognise Taliban rule with conditions

ODENSE, Denmark: The short version of events in Afghanistan is that Pakistan won and the international alliance led by the United States lost.

Of course the story is not over and things could change – Iraq, for example, is a case of an intervention going very wrong but then returning to a more hopeful state of play.

The same could happen in Afghanistan too, but it is very unlikely. The scale of the loss and the degree of political exhaustion at home have left the key Western players rethinking their position.

They will now ponder the fact that Afghanistan offers them very little in terms of economic interests and also the fact that a wider strategic competition between China and the US will increasingly dominate the global chessboard.

Pakistan, which nourished the Taliban and played for time to maintain its sphere of influence, will thus durably “own” Afghanistan. It has the largest political and economic stakes in Afghanistan, it has more sway over the Taliban movement than any other outside player, and its longstanding ally, China, has already indicated its willingness to be of help.

WHAT NEXT FOR WESTERN PARTNERS

Now, Western partners, including North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, must build on this reality.

Their chief priority should be to support stability. It will not be the type of stability or political order for which they have fought for two decades, but a Pakistan-sponsored Taliban Afghanistan is what is on offer.

The immediate goal should be to provide the Taliban and Pakistan a degree of support for their rule in return for a de-radicalised order: That is, an order that does not breed or sponsor international terrorism and engage in human atrocity.