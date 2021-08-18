Commentary: Afghanistan was once my home. The Taliban's take-over raises questions

SYDNEY: I am not an emotionally detached observer of Afghanistan. The country was once my second home, and I still have friends and colleagues there.

Frankly, I am gutted – it is hard to erase the kind of images that emerged from Kabul airport on Monday. Nor should we, this is what desperation looks like.

I also don’t want to feed into some of the alarmist language that has proliferated in recent days, which is unhelpful for Afghans stuck inside their country.

The role of outsiders should be to reassure and find ways to support, especially in times when many Afghans rightfully feel a sense of despair and anger at being deserted by international and national elites alike.

But in this moment we are left with questions. News coming out of Afghanistan is overwhelming and contradictory – but the latter is not new.

Afghanistan has long been a country of contradictions. The situation is also changing so quickly.