Commentary: Afghanistan was making progress on women’s healthcare. Then the Taliban returned

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: The Taliban government is again in control of Afghanistan.

But where others see gloom, Ambassador Suraya Dalil, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health from 2010 to 2014, says this represents a unique window of opportunity.

“The new Taliban regime requires political wisdom and courage right now. When I was Minister, we worked hard to build the basic infrastructure: Clinics and hospitals.”

By the time she left, there were more than 2,000 health facilities actively providing services.

“We want this to be preserved, to build on them for the interests of all women, men and children who deserve the best in Afghanistan,” Dalil told me.

MATERNAL DEATHS

In the early 2000s, after foreign forces just ousted the Taliban from power, doctors found that a woman died every 27 minutes from complications relating to child birth or pregnancy in Afghanistan.

Where Giving Birth is a Forecast of Death was an apt title for Dalil’s first joint article in The Lancet in 2005.

Dalil pointed out that most maternal deaths could have been prevented, had emergency obstetrical services and skilled birth attendants been available.