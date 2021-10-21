Commentary: We need some give-and-take when it comes to after-hours work communications

SINGAPORE: We are approaching 18 months since Singapore first implemented circuit breaker measures on Apr 7, 2020. This brought to a grinding halt the daily commute for many, as working from home became the default.

Initially, employees relished the flexibility and productivity supposedly increased.

But the true test soon became clear: The blurring of lines between work and home resulted in the realisation that mental wellness has been neglected all this while.

As more workers complained of the stress of a 24/7 work culture, companies began sitting up and taking notice. Several have embarked on initiatives such as virtual group fitness and yoga classes, talks about mental wellness and nutrition to alleviate mental stress to aim for better employee well-being in the current environment.

As companies course-corrected and employee well-being programmes rapidly gained popularity, mental wellness soon became a hot topic.

For essential employees unable to work from home, initiatives such as tightened protocols and physical measures at the workplace to control transmission of virus, better air circulation in enclosed work environments, and professional cleaning contractors to regularly disinfect supplies and common surfaces provided some measure of reassurance.

For employees working from home there is a recognition that remote work could lead to longer work days for employees without them realising it. Bloomberg reports that people who work from home clock in three hours more each day than before.

Employees are being encouraged to build regular breaks into their day, take personal time off, leave their desks when they needed to re-charge, plan time to socialise with co-workers and check in on one another.

RIGHT TO DISCONNECT?

These trends are gaining ground in Singapore. A Tripartite Standard on Work-Life Harmony was launched in April, urging firms to provide employee support initiatives such as flexible work arrangements, family days and more leave days for those with caregiving responsibilities.

Another important area cited is training for management to lead with empathy and look out for potential signs of mental health issues. There is even an online survey tool iWorkHealth developed by the Ministry of Manpower where companies receive an aggregated report on their key workplace stressors while employees receive a personalised report on mental well-being and workplace stressors.