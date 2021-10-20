Commentary: How do you react when your boss sends messages after office hours?

PERTH: “Working hours 8.30am to 5pm.” A clause stipulating office hours like this one is something we will probably find in most of our employment contracts.

But what goes glaringly unstated for many of us is the expectations of “after-hours availability” - the perceived expectations to accommodate work issues beyond regular hours.

Smartphones and other advances in info-communication technologies have made communication more efficient for workers everywhere. But this has also blurred the boundaries between work and leisure and made it easy to cede to the pressure of “catching up” on work at any time.

Why do we still do that?

Most of us are aware that detaching from work and “mentally switching off” helps us recover used-up energy and prevents emotional exhaustion and burnout.

Perhaps it comes as no surprise then that more countries and organisations are trying to reel in after-hours work communications. In France, employees of large companies are granted the legal right to disconnect from work. Others like Ireland and Canada have implemented or are looking at similar moves.

In Singapore, an industry-led coalition, the Alliance for Action, introduced in September new initiatives for better work-life harmony, including resources to guide companies in setting clearer boundaries for after-hours work communications.

And yet sometimes, we just can’t help it.

WE SHOULD KNOW OUR OWN RELATIONSHIP WITH WORK

Research shows employees vary in their approach to setting boundaries, based on how they think about their relationship with work and specifically, how interrelated work and life are.

Some workers are “integrators”, more eager to blur the boundaries of work and life and more agile in switching between tasks at any time.